No report of any child dying after taking the Pfizer vaccine has reached the Ministry of Health. This disclaimer from health officials today, after a series of Whatsapp messages started circulating claiming that a 12-year-old had died after taking the vaccine. Meantime the Ministry is appealing to persons not to share information with unverified sites, in light of the establishment of a website prompting persons to submit their vaccination information. Rynessa Cutting reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Energy Matters

Energy Matters

The pandemic has led to many companies around the world continuously recording losses.

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

Two men arrested in Diego Martin for the possession of legal items and police seize 90 thous…