Contrary to reports in the public domain, there have been no deaths in relation to COVID vaccines in this country - says the Ministry of Health, This, after a pastor claimed that the Pfizer vaccine was the cause of her son's death. Meantime, the Minister of Health is directly calling on members of faith, particularly the Christian faith, to stop encouraging people not to take the vaccine. Rynessa Cutting reports.

