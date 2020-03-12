The Minister of Health and the Minister of Education both payed a visit to the St Ann's RC Primary School giving guidance to the students on cleanliness and quizzing them on what they know about preventing the spread of COVID-19. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
MOH & MOE: Cleanliness is the best tool against COVID-19
Nicholas Lutchmansingh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A Port of Spain Grade School closes for one week as T&T records its first COVID 19 case,
Miguel Seecharan of Princes Town is dead, following a road traffic accident along Orange Hill Road Tobago.
Denied entry... it's the latest of government's intensified measures aimed at staving off more COVID 19 cases from our shores.
The Minister of Health and the Minister of Education both payed a visit to the St Ann's RC Primary School giving guidance to the students on cleanliness and quizzing them on what they know about preventing the spread of COVID-19.
What is being done with our salary deductions? That's the question coming from workers under the National Maintenance Training and Security Company.
Toco Composite are the overall schools champs after accumulating 391 points to top the table at the end of the competition.