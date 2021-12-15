Following concerns raised by the Pharmacy Board that a life-saving COVID treatment was out of stock in T&T, and questions as to whether this is contributing to our COVID deaths the Ministry of Health has informed that the drug is in fact now in the country. The Ministry also gave an update on the passengers who were onboard the flight where one passenger tested positive for the Omicron variant. Rynessa Cutting reports.

