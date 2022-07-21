Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh applauds members of the public for maintaining personal responsibility, following the lifting of the mask mandate on Sunday July 17th. This as the recently-detected Omicron sub-variant is already poised to become our most dominant strain.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
4-year-old J'nae Benjamin of the Montgomery Early Childhood Center, already knows what she w…
Former T&T Footballer Hayden Tinto has gotten his coaching career off to a dream start a…
The Prime Minister said earlier this week that during the Cabinet's two-day retreat late las…
After two and a half years of the COVID19 pandemic, this Friday marks the return of the Toba…
The St. James Police Youth Club has launched a programme that it says is in sync with the TT…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- DWIGHT YORKE BROTHER FOUND DEAD
- PM: FIREARMS UNIT REPORT DISTURBING
- RAMNARINE: THE REFINERY MAY NEVER RESTART
- KPB: GOV'T PLANNING FOR LOC GOVT ELEC
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 19th July 2022
- ENGINEER: UPGRADE BUILDING CODE
- EIGHT POLICE OFFICERS CHARGED WITH MURDER
- Morning Edition: 19th July 2022
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 20th July 2022
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 01st July 2022