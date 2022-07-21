Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh applauds members of the public for maintaining personal responsibility, following the lifting of the mask mandate on Sunday July 17th. This as the recently-detected Omicron sub-variant is already poised to become our most dominant strain.

