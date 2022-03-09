On the third day since daycares have been allowed to reopen, the Minister of Health is issuing guidance to owners and operators of these centres, as well as parents. Describing the move as a risk, Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the onus is now on the public to be more responsible. However the Health Minister was mum on a potential vaccine mandate for schoolchildren come April.

