The Minister of Health is appealing to business owners and the general public to continue to observe public health regulations and protocols for just a little bit longer, to ensure there's no local transmission and community spread of COVID-19.

He was responding to criticism from various quarters to phase one of the government's plan to return the country to a state of normalcy. He says government's action is meant to secure the long term future and health of 1.4 million people and they cannot please everyone.

Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.

COVID PRECAUTIONS IN CHAGUANAS

An air of some normalcy is returning to many areas of the country affected by the lockdown imposed to curb COVID 19 infections, Monday we visited Chaguanas.

SOME RESTAURANTS REOPEN

Many persons abandoned home-cooked meals for the restaurant and street-food variety, following government's easing of the COVID-19 restrictions, which are planned on a phased basis.