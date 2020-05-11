The Minister of Health is appealing to business owners and the general public to continue to observe public health regulations and protocols for just a little bit longer, to ensure there's no local transmission and community spread of COVID-19.
He was responding to criticism from various quarters to phase one of the government's plan to return the country to a state of normalcy. He says government's action is meant to secure the long term future and health of 1.4 million people and they cannot please everyone.
Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.