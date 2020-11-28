MOH: Don’t Let COVID Parang At Your House

Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh also spoke on Covid-19 and Christmas, urging the population to forego the tradition of family and friends gathering this season so that they may have a healthy new year...
Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
As the world eagerly awaits the release of the first vaccines to combat the COVID-19 pandemic Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasram is explaining herd immunity to any disease is the best option.
UNC Leadership Candidate Vasant Bharat says his team is convinced the upcoming internal election will not be a free and fair process.
Wise Guy has won the Trinre Derby Stakes and by extension the Triple Crown at the Arima Race Club today.
The Ministry of National Security announced this evening that 160Venezuelans nationals have been deported...
