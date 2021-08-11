The Ministry of Health is also dispelling a number of popular misconceptions and theories about COVID vaccines, as it notes that quite a number of persons remain hesitant or skeptical about getting vaccinated against the virus... including a significant percentage of one cohort of the medical fraternity. Rynessa Cutting has more.
MoH Dispels Vaccine Misinformation
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Over half of the residents to be affected by the airport expansion project, have been compen…
Trinidad and Tobago is set to receive its first batch of just over 305,000 doses of the Pfiz…
Well T&T's Javelin thrower Keshorn Walcott did not win a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic…
The Ministry of Health is also dispelling a number of popular misconceptions and theories ab…
A person of interest has been identified in the fake vaccination card racket. Minister of He…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 11th August 2021
- Low Hotel Occupancy In Tobago
- Tobago cops probe villa liming
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 10th August 2021
- Death after home invasion
- Beyond The Tape- Monday 9th August 2021
- Businessman: Let Unvaccinated Stay At Home
- Crime Wrap
- What Happened To Walcott?
- Vaccine Key To Fighting Delta Variant Says Government