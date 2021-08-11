The Ministry of Health is also dispelling a number of popular misconceptions and theories about COVID vaccines, as it notes that quite a number of persons remain hesitant or skeptical about getting vaccinated against the virus... including a significant percentage of one cohort of the medical fraternity. Rynessa Cutting has more.

