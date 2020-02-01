The Ministry of Health is confident in the protocols which have been put in place to treat with the possibility of the novel Corona virus entering T&T. One of the measures is a 14 day travel restriction. But with business at stake and no projected time frame for the virus to be brought under control, is this feasible? Alicia Boucher sought the answers from Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh in this report.
MoH confident in Coronavirus protcols
- Alicia Boucher
-
Updated
Alicia Boucher
