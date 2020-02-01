The Ministry of Health is confident in the protocols which have been put in place to treat with the possibility of the novel Corona virus entering T&T. One of the measures is a 14 day travel restriction. But with business at stake and no projected timeframe for the virus to be brought under control, is this feasible? Alicia Boucher sought the answers from Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh in this report.
MOH CONFIDENT IN CORONA VIRUS PROTOCOLS
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Team Red Force coach Mervyn Dillon believes his players can come back strong against the Windward Islands Volcanoes, despite T&T's huge defeat at the hands of Guyana Jaguars recently.
The Ministry of Health is confident in the protocols which have been put in place to treat with the possibility of the novel Corona virus entering T&T.
Defence Force extended their lead after beating Point Fortin Civic 3-0. La Horquetta Rangers, who are second on the table, annihilated Cunupia FC 8-1.
Residents of Buena Vista Gardens in Arima have been terrorised by the criminal elements, year after year.
Church Street in Diego Martin came alive today with the sound of sweet steelpan, the sight of traditional mas characters and the decadent taste of pigeon peas.