Ministry of Health representatives were pressed for answers by reporters on the circumstances surrounding a donation of Pfizer vaccines from the US to the Ministry of National Security, which the country only learnt of on Sunday, one day after it had arrived. However at Monday's media briefing, while Ministry of Health officials did attempt to bring some clarity, there were some questions they simply could not answer, and directed instead that they be posed to the Ministry of National Security. Rynessa Cutting reports.

Morning News Brief: 15th June, 2021

Police plan to crack down on drivers, who tend to be speeding and breaking other traffic laws, in a mad rush to get off the roads before the curfew begins.

WHO WEEKLY UPDATE

The World Health Organsiation encourages countries to inoculate the most at risk first. It welcomes the Pfizer donation and explains how countries will be chosen for distribution.

Man Dies After Complaining Of No Oxygen

A 36 year-old man dies of COVID-19 after calling relatives in the wee hours of the morning saying his oxygen was out and there was no one around. His widow, also COVID positive is calling on you to get vaccinated.