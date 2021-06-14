Ministry of Health representatives were pressed for answers by reporters on the circumstances surrounding a donation of Pfizer vaccines from the US to the Ministry of National Security, which the country only learnt of on Sunday, one day after it had arrived. However at Monday's media briefing, while Ministry of Health officials did attempt to bring some clarity, there were some questions they simply could not answer, and directed instead that they be posed to the Ministry of National Security. Rynessa Cutting reports.
MOH Can’t Answer For National Security Re PFIZER
Rynessa Cutting
