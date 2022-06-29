Sanitise contaminated fruits and vegetables, take precautions against mosquitoes and unless absolutely necessary, avoid floodwaters at all cost! This advice from the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, which warns of an expected incidence in water-borne illnesses, some of which can have fatal outcomes. Rynessa Cutting has more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HOUSE COLLAPSE

HOUSE COLLAPSE

Over eleven incident reports in Tobago, as despite the island escaping the brunt of adverse …