The Ministry of Health is appealing to employers to accommodate employees who report any flu symptom, bearing in mind that it could be COVID-19. This as contact tracing continues to reveal transmission at places of work. The call is being seconded by the Ministry of Labour, which is reminding employers of their obligation to secure the health of their employees. Rynessa Cutting reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Market Prices In January 2021

Market Prices In January 2021

2021 has met most people with much anxiety from those who have fallen ill with the Covid-19 virus, to those who have lost their jobs, and others facing substantially reduced incomes.

MOH Appeals To Employers

MOH Appeals To Employers

The Ministry of Health is appealing to employers to accommodate employees who report any flu symptom, bearing in mind that it could be COVID-19.

Fix Tobago Legislative Issues First Says PDP

Fix Tobago Legislative Issues First Says PDP

The PDP is not afraid of fresh elections but there is the need to fix the law first, otherwise Tobago runs the risk of repeating the 6-6 tie without a clear, legal mechanism to treat with it.

Soca Warriors v.s USA Preview

Soca Warriors v.s USA Preview

Well the time for preparation is over as Coach Terry Fenwick will lead the National football team in their first outing for 2021 tomorrow.