The Ministry of Health is appealing to employers to accommodate employees who report any flu symptom, bearing in mind that it could be COVID-19. This as contact tracing continues to reveal transmission at places of work. The call is being seconded by the Ministry of Labour, which is reminding employers of their obligation to secure the health of their employees. Rynessa Cutting reports.
MOH Appeals To Employers
Rynessa Cutting
Trinidad and Tobago is considering acquiring the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which is now being hailed as a potential game changer in dealing with COVID -19 .
2021 has met most people with much anxiety from those who have fallen ill with the Covid-19 virus, to those who have lost their jobs, and others facing substantially reduced incomes.
The PDP is not afraid of fresh elections but there is the need to fix the law first, otherwise Tobago runs the risk of repeating the 6-6 tie without a clear, legal mechanism to treat with it.
Well the time for preparation is over as Coach Terry Fenwick will lead the National football team in their first outing for 2021 tomorrow.
