Physical or virtual, the rules still apply. This from Education Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, in light of several cases of extreme indiscipline recorded during online engagement with students last week. The Minister says however, indiscipline is to be expected so she is encouraging teachers and principals to take whatever action is necessary.

Great Race Is On In September

Starting with the Great Race.

After being postponed due to COVID-19, the Trinidad and Tobago Power Boats Association has received government approval to host the event 13 days from now.

Boat Overturns

Venezuelan nationals residing in Tobago were rescued by fishermen, after their 22 foot pirogue overturned in waters off Buccoo, shortly after 3pm on Sunday.

MOE On Virtual Learning: School Rules Still Apply

MOE On Virtual Learning: School Rules Still Apply

