Over twenty primary and secondary schools across the country will benefit from the Ministry of Education's Schools Murals initiative...through which students will have an opportunity to beautify their schools with wall murals. The project is sponsored by AMCHAM and First Citizens Bank. Melissa Maynard reports.

