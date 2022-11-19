A walkathon and health fair was hosted at the Queens Park Savannah this morning by the Ministry of Education to commemorate World Children’s Day. The event was a partnership with UNICEF and USAID who made a donation of care packages to be distributed to government ECCE students nationwide. Cameraman Immanuel Nunez was at the savannah this morning, and Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MOE Health Fair

MOE Health Fair

A walkathon and health fair was hosted at the Queens Park Savannah this morning by the Minis…

Woodland House Fire

Woodland House Fire

A family of four is homeless tonight after a fire gutted their Woodland home this morning. N…