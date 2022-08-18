A local company is claiming a first in the production of a special water tank suitable for underground installation.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HEALTH WATCH: PCOS

HEALTH WATCH: PCOS

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common condition that affects a woman's ovaries.

In our Health Watch segment Dr. Marisa Nimrod to tells us what causes the problem and how it can be treated.

CHILDREN'S AUTHORITY ON PARENTING

CHILDREN'S AUTHORITY ON PARENTING

Let's look now at Breaking the Cycle of Child Abuse, a special series brought to you by The Children's Authority. This week, we will focus on Open Lines of Communications between Parents and Children.

ROGER BELL ON GREAT RACE

ROGER BELL ON GREAT RACE

reparations are in order for the T&T Great Race which takes place on Saturday.

This comes from T&T Power Boats Association Executive Member Roger Bell, who says there are many exciting vessels on show.

POLICE, ARMY STOP SCRAP IRON PROTEST

POLICE, ARMY STOP SCRAP IRON PROTEST

A third consecutive day of multiple protests across Claxton Bay was shut down Thursday morning, but this time, police officers were accompanied by members of the Defence Force.

Residents protesting against government’s ban on the exportation of scrap iron were outraged over the military presence but promised action would continue until their voices are heard.