Some restaurants and bars reopened on Monday under the Safe Zones initiative, however many establishments remain closed as they put the final touches in place. And while restauranteurs are happy to finally welcome back customers, they're hoping government will extend the curfew hours to give customers more time to dine in. However, for bar owners, the reopening is bitter-sweet. TV6 reporter Rynessa Cutting and cameraman Ryan Bascombe visited a few popular spots.

