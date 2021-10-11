Some restaurants and bars reopened on Monday under the Safe Zones initiative, however many establishments remain closed as they put the final touches in place. And while restauranteurs are happy to finally welcome back customers, they're hoping government will extend the curfew hours to give customers more time to dine in. However, for bar owners, the reopening is bitter-sweet. TV6 reporter Rynessa Cutting and cameraman Ryan Bascombe visited a few popular spots.
Mixed Reviews, As Restaurants & Bars Reopen
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Trinidad and Tobago is spending just over $388,0002, U.S. or T.T. $2.6 million to acquire 60…
On Sunday, the Ministry of Health reported that the country had recorded seven more cases of…
Residents of Barrackpore and environs say they have reached their breaking point with the go…
Some restaurants and bars reopened on Monday under the Safe Zones initiative, however many e…
The T&T Members club Association reports a slow day for gaming but patrons and workers a…
The number of women contracting COVID-19 has increased, with the highest number over a one m…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 11th October 2021
- T&T To Buy 60,000 More Doses Of Sinopharm Vaccine
- 2 Delta Deaths: Was Any Vaccinated?
- Mixed Reviews, As Restaurants & Bars Reopen
- Residents Lockdown Barrackpore
- Beyond The Tape- Friday 8th October 2021
- Tobago Safe Zones
- 10 New Delta Cases Recorded
- Beyond The Tape : Thursday 07th October 2021
- Parent Upset