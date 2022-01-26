Missing Trinidad model and actress Vanna Girod, was found dead in waters off Arnos Vale Beach, in Tobago, Wednesday morning. She was reported missing by relatives on Tuesday, after she went for a walk alone and did not return. Police discovered the body after 10am during a search for her. Elizabeth Williams visited the scene and has this report.
MISSING WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN TOBAGO
Elizabeth Williams
