The frequency of missing monies under the incumbent Tobago House of Assembly must stop. This from PDP Deputy Political Leader Farley Augustine, who said he will call in the fraud squad to treat with the matter, once the PDP administration is voted into office. Mr. Augustine spoke during a PDP political meeting in Plymouth, on Tuesday. More from Elizabeth Williams.

