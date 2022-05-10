It's not the end anyone had hoped and prayed for.

But little Kymani Francis was found dead on Tuesday, one day after he went missing from his Techier Village, Point Fortin home.

Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh has been following this story.

