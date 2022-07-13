Do you want to be the next Miss Universe Trinidad and Tobago representative? Well, at least twelve ladies had the opportunity to try out, as the local franchise holder Crowns and Sashes held a screening for Tobago hopefuls. Elizabeth Williams was at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex and has this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MISS UNIVERSE TRIALS

MISS UNIVERSE TRIALS

Do you want to be the next Miss Universe Trinidad and Tobago representative? Well, at least …