The mismanagement of Caribbean Airlines via the airbridge needs to stop! This, from head of the Tobago Business Chamber Martin George. Mr. George in a video sent to the media, has described what he termed "the holding of the country to ransom by Caribbean Airlines pilots on Sunday" as nothing short of a disaster that affects the economy negatively. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
MISMANAGEMENT OF THE AIRBRIDGE NEEDS TO STOP
Elizabeth Williams
