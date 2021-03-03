Stand and Resist what! The words of THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis, as he stood in defense of the ANR Robinson International, billion dollar Airport Expansion Project, during a PNM Tobago media conference. This comes on the heels of NIDCO taking possession of lands belonging to Peter Hackett on Monday, despite ongoing negotiations between the two. Dennis told members of the media, there continues to be plans by the opposition, to derail the project. More from Elizabeth Williams.

