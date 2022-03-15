The Minority Council is expressing serious concern over what is being labelled as the continuous games being played with the lives of the workers of CEPEP and the Reforestation and Watershed Programme, as it relates to the payment of their outstanding salaries, while THA Executives are on overseas trips. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
Minority Leader Calls Out The THA
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Prime Minister Rowley is asking the question: When did he deny that he gave information to t…
The Prime Minister has put the country on notice about possibly paying more at the pump.
Former Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith says he intends to be the next the Member of Par…
As the world observes World Consumer Rights Day, the Consumer Affairs Division of the Minist…
The University of the West Indies is presenting with it says are the facts concerning two re…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- BUSINESSES ON IMF REPORT ON TT CURRENCY
- DUKE'S BLUEPRINT PRESENTATION
- Morning Edition: 16th March 2022
- GARY GRIFFITH: I WILL SHOW PM HOW TO DO HIS JOB
- Boodram: They Were All Alive
- Taxi Drivers Press Conference
- Morning Edition: 15th March 2022
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 14th March 2022
- Gary To Contest Diego Martin West
- FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER DISTURBED BY WAR VOLUNTEER