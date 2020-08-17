As the number of positive detected cases of COVID-19 continues to increase, the public health sector is getting an added push. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasram says he is awaiting a report from the Trinidad Public Health Lab to determine the source of the days-long lag in dispensing results.

