As the number of positive detected cases of COVID-19 continues to increase, the public health sector is getting an added push. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasram says he is awaiting a report from the Trinidad Public Health Lab to determine the source of the days-long lag in dispensing results.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
We got into the politics commentator Ralph Maraj. According to a post from the Chairman of t…
Maxi-Taxi operators are calling on the government to allow them to carry more passengers
While many flocked to the beaches over the weekend after the announcement by the Prime Minister elect of a 28 day roll back of measures due to community spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus...
We are ready, so says Trinbago Knight Riders manager Colin Borde as his side gets ready to face Guyana Amazon Warriors in their CPL opener from 10am Tuesday in Tarouba.
As the number of positive detected cases of COVID-19 continues to increase, the public health sector is getting an added push.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Quarantine Patient Speaks
- PM On Election Observers
- Passing of the torch (flag)!
- COVID Numbers Rise in Tobago
- A Prime Minister will be sworn in
- Last Dip Before Lockdown
- Police Arrest Man After Woman Beaten On Camera
- Logic Vs Last Zess
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 17th August 2020
- 16 Homeless After House Collapses