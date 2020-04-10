In an effort to ramp up Covid-19 testing in the country the Ministry of Health will begin surveillance testing from Tuesday. The announcement was made by Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh during a press conference today. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.
Nisha John-Mohammed
