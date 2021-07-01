Ministry Reports Smooth S.E.A 2021

Students and parents can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the 2021 Secondary Entrance Assessment is officially over and done with! Over nineteen thousand, five hundred students were expected to write the exam today, which was held under strict health protocols, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is a cluster of 18 COVID-19 cases at the Scarborough General hospital. This was revealed at the Division of Health's media conference on Thursday.
After more than 18 months of investigating, police have charged the pastor, who they say tried to exchange 28 million dollars in cotton hundred-dollar notes for polymer bills.
Dwayne Hinds, who is arguably T&T's most decorated mixed martial artist has hinted at a return to competitive action upon hearing news that Sambo has been recognized by the Olympics.
United National Congress Senator Wade Mark is accusing the Prime Minister of misusing Standing Order 46.2 and he's calling on the Speaker of the House of Representatives to explain how that was allowed.
The Ministry of Health says, it is equipped to treat cases of a rare and deadly fungal infection now being linked to the COVID-19 virus and its treatment.
