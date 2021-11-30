Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is strongly refuting the Opposition's claims as he says, the deaths are being primarily driven, by the unvaccinated. He's calling on the Opposition to join in solidarity with the government, for the good of the country.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The following is a release issued by the US State Department on November 30, 2021.
Fourteen protesters have been arrested, as a protest involving hundreds of people took an un…
Divers, reef tour operators, restaurant owners, fishermen and people in other sectors affect…
Health officials around the world remain on high alert over the COVID-19 Omicron variant.