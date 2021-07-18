Sale of Food and Drink by Restaurants and Street Vendors and participation by persons in Outdoor Sports or Exercise in Public Places, will be allowed on a temporary basis, starting Monday. This according to the Ministry of Health. Elizabeth Williams has more in this report.
Ministry Confirms Opening Of Food Establishments
Elizabeth Williams
