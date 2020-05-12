Both the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health have said it.

Phase two of the lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions will depend on how the public behaves during phase one.

And Tuesday afternoon in the Senate, it was stated again, this time by the Minister of Agriculture.

He reiterated the Government's position in simple but direct language as a UNC Senator highlighted the Opposition's call for other aspects of the economy to be reopened during phase one which began Monday.

Juhel Browne reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

JERREL BRITTO EXPLORES NEW CAREER

JERREL BRITTO EXPLORES NEW CAREER

During this time of lockdown athletes have been doing a few other things to occupy their time. So much so, some may actually have burgeoning careers. 

PHILLIPS ON CYCLING ON THE AVENUE

PHILLIPS ON CYCLING ON THE AVENUE

Well, good news somewhat for cyclists still wishing to compete in 2020, as Sport Promoter Michael Phillips is holding back on cancelling the Beacon Cycling on the Avenue event.

GABRIELLA JOHNSON ON ADJUSTMENTS

GABRIELLA JOHNSON ON ADJUSTMENTS

Trinidad and Tobago female player, Gabriella Johnson, has been doing so many things to keep busy, expect being face-to-face with other local competitors to play in chess tournaments.