Migrants registered in Government's 2019 exercise are up for an extension of their stay. Migrants gathered at the immigration Division to collect their renewed cards and have their status validated .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Trinidad and Tobago remains a leader in the global energy space.
What would the Minister of National Security do if he ever came across a packet of cocaine? …
Eyes are on T&T again as Dennis Francis takes his oath as President of the United Nation…
National security stakeholders from around the region and the world are in T&T once agai…
The High Court has made a determination that it would expedite the United National Congress'…
The President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association is rejecting the sugge…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- MAN'S BODY FOUND NEAR SUPERMARKET
- AROUCA MAN SHOT SIX TIMES
- Morning Edition: 05 September 2023
- Bowl Them Out: 05th September 2023
- San Fernando Parkade Opens to Public
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 04th September 2023
- TKR Arrive At Piarco
- TPRC CELEBRATES INDEPENDENCE DAY AT EDDIE HART GROUNDS
- Bowl Them Out: 04th September 2023
- School Reopens