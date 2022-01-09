The water authority's line Minister also said this was the first he too was hearing of the problem at Mt Hololo Road and he said it would be given priority.
Cricket analyst Colin Murray says there is still room for improvement from the West Indies following their victory against Ireland.. in the first ODI in Jamaica yesterday.
Some drastic policy measures have been approved by the THA Executive Council in treating wit…
The Tobago House of Assembly has given no vaccination mandate. That's the word from THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. Speaking to reporters following the Executive Council's five-day retreat at the Rovanel's Resort in Tobago, he sounded a warning to supervisors against turning away public servants.
No water...no vote. That is the message a resident at Mt Hololo Road sent to the area's MP today as residents there staged a protest as they say they have not had a regular water supply for months.
The Minister of Health today sought to give the assurance that the proposed legislation for …
