A warning from Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, to avoid using PH taxis.
He is urging the travelling public to treat PH taxis as illegal while steps are being taken to regulate the industry.
This follow concerns expressed at the weekend by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, while reflecting on the premature death of Ashanti Riley, the 18 year-old who went missing after entering a private car.
The PM had stated that given the monsters still existing around us, not everyone ought to be entrusted with operating a vehicle for hire.