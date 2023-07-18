And with a $500 Million Waterpark to be built at Friendship Estate in Tobago, Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales said, he has some concerns.
Elizabeth Williams has more.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Police expect to charge one man with two counts of setting fire to a residence in connection…
Arouca police are looking for three bandits who robbed a delivery truck driver and his cowor…
A CEPEP worker was shot dead in Arima this morning, becoming the country's 316th murder vict…
The disagreement between Jamaica and the United States is over Jamaica's refusal to give dip…
A man who was held during a police exercise in Siparia last night for possession of ammunit…
In this episode of Morning Edition, Founder of the St. James Police Youth Club, Officer Derr…
Thank you for visiting the CCN TV6 Website. The advertisements shown across this website do not reflect the views of CCN TV6.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription