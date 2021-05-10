Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh, is calling on the Opposition UNC, to stop playing politics in the vaccination process in the country. Minister Deyalsingh speaking at the Ministry of Health media conference, said the Opposition is trying to derail the vaccination process. More from Elizabeth Williams.

NEW PROGRAMME FOR INCARCERATED DADS

When a man is incarcerated, his loved ones can feel the impact which can range from a loss of financial support to emotional neglect.

Children are among the more vulnerable groups in this regard.

VACCINES ARRIVE

Another Batch of vaccines arrived in T&T shortly before midday Monday.

ENERGY MATTERS: FAIR TRADE IN CNG

There is now a new verification process underway meant to ensure the fair dispensation of Compressed Natural Gas for vehicle owners who use that fuel.

3RD COVID-19 TOBAGO DEATH

A 62 year-old woman is Tobago's 3rd covid19 death. The woman died on Sunday and according to the Division of Health, she had comorbidities.

T&TMA: SINOPHARM IS SAFE

Trying to keep their heads above water; that's the feeling on the ground as to how frontline medical professionals are said to be coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.