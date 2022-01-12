Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh is tonight responding to calls for Tobago's beaches to be reopened in full. On Sunday, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine stated, the policy by the government, to have beaches in the country opened between 5am to 12 noon, was not well thought out. Minister Deyalsingh responded, at Wednesday's Ministry of Health's media conference.

Vaccination Status

