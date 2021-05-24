Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee Scoon, is tonight reassuring the staff at MAGDALENA Grand Beach and Golf Resort, that the present covid situation at the resort, is under control. At present, approximately nine staff members are covid positive. Elizabeth Williams spoke with the minister and has this report.
