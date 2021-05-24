Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee Scoon, is tonight reassuring the staff at MAGDALENA Grand Beach and Golf Resort, that the present covid situation at the resort, is under control. At present, approximately nine staff members are covid positive. Elizabeth Williams spoke with the minister and has this report.

Fisherman Rescued

Four Fishermen in Castara Tobago, are being hailed as heroes, following them rescuing a number of fishermen from Trinidad who were stranded at sea for 12 hours.

ECONOMISTS: NO ECONOMIC POLICY WITHOUT PANDEMIC

There is no economic policy without a proper pandemic policy. This from economy experts Mariano Browne and Dr. Roger Hosein, who both say they do not expect any groundbreaking announcements in the mid-year budget review carded for June.

WOMAN BLUDGEONED TO DEATH

A 47 year old Caparo mother of six was found bludgeoned to death this morning, shortly after her estranged husband's body was found in a garden nearby.