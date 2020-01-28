Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan visited the Magdalena Resort on Monday, to observe the establishment of a breakwater system being developed. Minister Sinanan spoke with TV6's Elizabeth Williams.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Airports main concern for Coronavirus

Airports main concern for Coronavirus

Just one day after the Prime Minister said the Health Ministry is preparing a note for Cabinet on the deadly Coronavirus that originated in mainland China, questions for the Health Minister in the Senate from the Opposition.