Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan visited the Magdalena Resort on Monday, to observe the establishment of a breakwater system being developed. Minister Sinanan spoke with TV6's Elizabeth Williams.
Minister on Magdalena
Elizabeth Williams
