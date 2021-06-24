Female inmates at the Women's Prison in Arouca say conditions are less than ideal, They are complaining about what they say is poor sanitisation of the facility, a lack of ventilation, pails in need of changing and court matters ongoing for years without any resolution. TV6's Elizabeth Williams spoke with Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds about these concerns. Here's her report.
Minister On Justice System
Elizabeth Williams
