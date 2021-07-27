Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister in charge of Gender and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy says, she was traumatised following the fiery deaths of Ezekiel, Faith and Kaden Burke on Monday at their home in Rookery Nook, Maraval. Elizabeth Williams spoke with Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy and has this report.

Minister On Fatal Fire: Pray For Family

In the wake of Monday's tragic fire which claimed the lives of three children trapped in their burning home, Social Development Minister Donna Cox is calling on the nation to pray for the Burke family.

