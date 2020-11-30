In order for greater efficiency in the public utilities sector, current rates must increase. This from the Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales , who was in Tobago on Monday. TV6 caught up with the minister, following his tour of the Cove Power Plant. Elizabeth Williams was there and has this report.
Minister Of Public Utilities In Tobago
Elizabeth Williams
The Ministry of Health says data over the past fourteen days show a decrease in new COVID-19 and there are signs of a return to a normal average rate of just about 30 cases per day.
