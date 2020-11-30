In order for greater efficiency in the public utilities sector, current rates must increase. This from the Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales , who was in Tobago on Monday. TV6 caught up with the minister, following his tour of the Cove Power Plant. Elizabeth Williams was there and has this report.

