After the Central Bank Monetary reported thousands of persons retrenched due to COVID-19 this year...Minister of Labour Stephen Mc Clashie says, the private sector plays a vital roll in the unemployment numbers. He indicated that the government has plans to help curb the unemployment numbers moving forward. We have more in this report.

