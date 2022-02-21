Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs, Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal and her team, along with Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy and Assistant Secretary in the Office of the Chief Secretary, Public Administration, Planning and Labour Certica Williams-Orr, visited the Tobago offices of the Ministry of Legal Affairs, District Registrar, to see first-hand the issues affecting employees.

This follows a story aired on TV6 News highlighting the issues of concern to workers. TV6's Elizabeth Williams revisited the office on Monday and has this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ENERGY MATTERS

ENERGY MATTERS

The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited, NGC, and Proman have established a …