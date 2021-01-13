Customer service is of paramount importance. This from the Minister of Public Utilities, Marvin Gonzales, as the Roxborough Customer Service Centre was opened on Tuesday in the Roxborough Administrative Complex. Elizabeth Williams was there and has this report.

Tourism Minister Says Patrons Must Remain Seated

Tourism and Culture Minister Randall Mitchell has issued a directive that going forward additional measures will be put in place to ensure patrons remain seated during performances at spaces under his purview such as Queen's Hall.

US Vaccine For T&T says US Ambassador

The outgoing US Ambassador to this country says that "in the coming months, Trinbagonians will benefit from regional distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S companies."

TTUTA: Enough Is Enough

Tuesday night we reported that the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association is resisting a move by the Education Ministry to slash teachers' working hours.