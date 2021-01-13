Customer service is of paramount importance. This from the Minister of Public Utilities, Marvin Gonzales, as the Roxborough Customer Service Centre was opened on Tuesday in the Roxborough Administrative Complex. Elizabeth Williams was there and has this report.
Minister In Tobago
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Tourism and Culture Minister Randall Mitchell has issued a directive that going forward additional measures will be put in place to ensure patrons remain seated during performances at spaces under his purview such as Queen's Hall.
The outgoing US Ambassador to this country says that "in the coming months, Trinbagonians will benefit from regional distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S companies."
Tuesday night we reported that the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association is resisting a move by the Education Ministry to slash teachers' working hours.
As the Coronavirus continues to mutate with a new unclassified strain emerging in Brazil...
The Express Newspaper has won its legal battle in the High Court against the Attorney General and the Police Service.