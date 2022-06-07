UNESCO, together with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago and the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) on Tuesday officially inaugurated the UNESCO-designated North-East Tobago Biosphere Reserve. This activity commemorated both the World Environment Day celebration and the 50th anniversary of UNESCO's Man and Biosphere (MAB) programme. More from Elizabeth Williams.
MINISTER IN TOBAGO
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Independent Senators say Municipal corporations are not ready to manage their own funds, the…
Lopinot residents can finally breathe a sigh of relief as thousands will benefit from the ne…
The Agriculture Minister says one reason why some people do not want Local Government reform…
TTPS Media Ambassador Sergeant Ancil Forde explains that simply putting all crime statistics…
The United National Congress is under attack by the media, says UNC Leader Kamla Persad-Biss…