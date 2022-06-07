UNESCO, together with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago and the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) on Tuesday officially inaugurated the UNESCO-designated North-East Tobago Biosphere Reserve. This activity commemorated both the World Environment Day celebration and the 50th anniversary of UNESCO's Man and Biosphere (MAB) programme. More from Elizabeth Williams.

