MINISTER: HAIRCODE MUST BE FOLLOWED Jul 11, 2023 Jul 11, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly tells education stakeholders that the recently-introduced hair code is not a guideline.She stresses that it must be followed by all schools. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU FAZEER ON WI VS INDIA International cricket commentator Fazeer Mohammed says even though the West Indies are compe… OUTAGE RESTORED AT MT HOPE, TTEC NOT AT FAULT An electrical issue which forced the temporary transfer of patients from the Eric Williams M… LAWS IN PLACE FOR WAR ON VIOLENT CRIME SAYS AG The Attorney General says there are "pieces of legislation, pretty much all of which are alr… IMBERT: PROCUREMENT LEG. PROVING DIFFICULT Public procurement under the newly-enacted legislation is proving to be difficult. The words… TTPBA REGATTA #5 PREVIEW It's crunch time as the fifth and final T&T Power Boats Association Regatta for 2023 is … CAC DEBUT TO REMEMBER FOR JEREEM Jereem Richards would have raced thus far at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and World Cham… TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesTTPS AWARE OF FAKE UNMARKED VEHICLEBeyond The Tape : Tuesday 11th July 2023Morning Edition: 11th July 2023POLICEMAN AND WIFE ARRESTED & CHARGEDMAXI -TAXI ROBBERY SUSPECTS HELDBBC PRESENTER IN SEX SCANDAL?Beyond The Tape : Monday 10th July 2023ATTORNEY WANTS PM TO SPEAK ON REFUGEE POLICYTV6 RBL CPL Trivia PromotionTOBAGO ON HAIRCODE POLICY