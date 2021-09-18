Confession: I was one of those people who expressed reservations about receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. Yes, until April 2021, the same Ayanna who has been preaching the gospel of vaccination was skeptical of the vaccines developed for Covid-19. This from Tobago East MP Ayanna Webster-Roy, as she broke her silence today, after she and her family members contracted covid19. More from Elizabeth Williams.
Minister Ayana Webster-Roy Breaks Her Silence
Elizabeth Williams
