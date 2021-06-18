As quickly as it started, it looks to be over.
Friday, Public Utilities Minister -- Marvin Gonzales met with the management of WASA.
That meeting was about the disconnection drive, WASA announced, on Thursday.
The Minister said he was not aware that WASA was embarking on such an exercise.
Yet still, he has made it clear, to management that such an exercise should not be done, AT this time, and he expects that Management will take the various concerns raised into serious consideration.
Rynessa Cutting reports.